Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai wears architectural gown in designer Gaurav Gupta

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday and it was almost as eye-popping as her first.

Ash, veteran of the Cannes red carpet, showed up wearing a pleated, architectural gown in designer Gaurav Gupta’s signature style. The dress, in pale pink streaked with silver, featured a design element that rose up from the shoulders and formed a sort of giant halo behind Aishwarya’s head. As far as dramatic gowns go, this one is fairly high-octane.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending a screening of the film Armageddon Time, accessorized the maximalist look with minimal jewellery, soft makeup and a simple hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for 20 years, most of them as an ambassador for cosmetics brand L’Oreal. Like previous years, her daughter Aaradhya has accompanied her as has husband Abhishek Bachchan.