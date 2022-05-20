CBI Files New Corruption Case Against Lalu Yadav, Daughter; Raids Several Places

Patna: Weeks after he was granted bail in a fodder scam case, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged in a fresh corruption case over alleged irregularities in recruitment during his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 17 places on Friday connected to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his daughter, Misa Bharti, in connection with a land for job scam.

The searches are being conducted at several locations in Patna, Gopalganj and Delhi, including premises linked to Lalu, his wife Rabri and daughter Misa.

The fresh case registered against Lalu Yadav, is a case related to ‘land for railway job scam’.

This comes weeks after the RJD leader was granted bail in a fodder scam case. He has already been convicted in four other cases of the fodder scam, and was also accused in the fifth and final case.

The Rs 950-crore fodder scam involved fraudulent withdrawals of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Lalu Prasad was sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total penalty of Rs 60 lakh.

He has been granted bail in four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.