Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque survey case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Varanasi civil court from hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey case for the time being, as it deferred its own hearing of a case on the legality of the survey to Friday on a request made by the lawyer for Hindu petitioners.

Meanwhile, the court-appointed special assistant commissioner’s report on the mosque survey was submitted before the Varanasi court that was hearing the matter on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice on the pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, and had passed an interim order, which said that while the area within the mosque where an alleged Shivling was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

A bench, led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, recorded the undertaking of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented the five Hindu women petitioners, and issued a directive to the Varanasi civil judge.

“We accordingly direct the trial Court to strictly act in terms of the above arrangement and to desist from taking up further proceedings in the suit in view of the consensus which has been arrived at between the parties,” ordered the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha.

The court order came after Jain requested the court to adjourn the hearing by a day since the arguing counsel on behalf of the Hindu petitioners could not show up due to a medical condition. Jain added that the petitioners shall not press for a hearing before the Varanasi civil court on Thursday where a report on the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was expected to be submitted by the advocate commissioner.

Besides, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, claimed that the Hindu petitioners also moved a fresh plea on Thursday for demolishing a wall around a site where they claimed a “Shivling” was found.

Ahmadi, who represented the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, pressed for a stay of the proceedings before the Varanasi civil judge if the top court were to adjourn the hearing.

At this point, Jain assured the bench that the Hindu petitioners will not proceed with the case before the Varanasi court until the Supreme Court hears the matter on Friday.

Taking on record the consensus between the two sides, the bench directed that the Varanasi civil court will hold its hands for a day and fixed the case for a hearing on Friday at 3 pm.