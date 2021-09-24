Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized In Malkangiri, Two Smugglers Held

Malkangiri: Orkel police in Malkangiri district have seized cannabis weighing over 1 ton from a pickup van during patrolling in Balimela area, informed SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi at a press conference here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a team led by Orkel ASI K. Saha was patrolling Balimela and its nearby area when they intercepted a suspicious pickup van that was speeding away.

During search, police found the huge cache of cannabis concealed in 50 gunny bags kept in the pickup van and seized them while arresting the duo sitting inside the vehicle.

Following interrogation at Oklet Police Station, the accused revealed that they were transporting the contraband consignment from Chitrakonda to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“Two arrested duo was produced in the court today. Besides, the Bolero pickup van used in smuggling has been also seized,” said SDPO Dwivedi. He added that the seized ganja is estimated to worth around Rs 1 crore.