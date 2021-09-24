Bhubaneswar: 207 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 184 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 207 COVID-19 positive cases, 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 167 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 184 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 111,785 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,693 are active cases while 107,057 persons have recovered and 1014 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.