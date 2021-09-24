Miscreants Attack Bolangir’s Tikrapara PEO, Loot Rs 3 Lakh

Saintala: Unidentified miscreants attacked the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Tikrapara, and robbed him off Rs 3 lakh near Mantribahal on the Deogaon-Phatamunda road under Saintala Police Station limits in Bolangir district.

According to reports, Janardan Joshi (58), PEO of Tikrapara panchayat today withdraw pension fund of around Rs 3 lakh from the bank and reached the office.

Later, when he was en route to his home, some miscreants intercepted him near Mantribahal on the Deogaon-Phatamunda road and attacked him with sharp weapons. The accused then snatched away the entire money from him before fleeing from the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and shifted the injured PEO to Patnagarh hospital in an ambulance.

Though police have launched a probe, no arrests have been made so far.