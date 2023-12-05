Cannabis grown in farms destroyed by police in Boudh

Boudh: The police on Tuesday destroyed cannabis plants which were being cultivated in Boudh district.

As per sources, the cannabis plants were being grown illegally in Ragudapada village under Sagada police station limits in the district.

During the investigation, the police team destroyed 52,518 cannabis plants in about 35.2 acres of land worth over Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a thorough probe to identify the cultivators of the cannabis plant at the site.