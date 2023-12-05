IED Blast Near Pakistan’s Peshawar School Injures 3 Kids, 2 Critical

Pakistan: Two of the three children injured in a blast near a school in Pakistan’s Peshawar are critical, The Dawn reported quoting police and rescue officials. Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan told the daily that the incident occurred near the Peshawar Public School on Warsak Road at around 9:10 am.

The injured children were moved to a private hospital for treatment and two of them are critical. The ages of the children were between seven and 10 years.

Three children were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road on Tuesday morning, rescue and police officials said.

According to Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan, the incident took place near the Peshawar Public School at around 9:10 am.

Police and rescue teams were sent to the site as soon as the blast was reported, he told media persons, adding that the injured children were moved to a private hospital.

An official told The Dawn that four kilograms of explosives were planted in a “cemented block” on the side of the road to cause the explosion

The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is ongoing in the matter.