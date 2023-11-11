Bus catches fire in West Bengal, 36 injured and 1 dead

Kolkata: A luxury Odisha bound bus coming from West Bengal caught fire near Kharagpur on Friday night. At least 36 passengers were injured and one person died in this accident.

According to the reports, the bus travelling to Odisha’s Paradeep departed Babughat at 7:30pm. Unexpectedly it caught fire on NH-41 near Madhapur under Kharagpur police limits.

The people travelling in the bus tried to rush out by smashing side windows noticing the fire and suffered injuries. The locals rescued them and admitted to the nearby hospital. The died person is yet to be known. Fire tenders were called to extinguish the flame.

The driver and the helper fled from the spot immediately after this incident. Police have started investigation about this accident.