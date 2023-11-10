BSKY Empanelled Super-Speciality Pvt Sector Hospitals Increased To 765

Bhubaneswar: In realisation of the revelation healthy Odisha-happy Odisha envisioned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the flagship health programme of Biju Swasthya Kalayan Yojana (BSKY), 765 super speciality and world-class hospitals from private sector partnered with State Government (as of now) for delivering clinical treatment services under the scheme.

This was known from one recent review taken by Secretary of Health & Family Welfare and Chairman SHAS Smt Shalini Pandit.

Looking into the progress made in the extension of cashless treatment to Odia people in private hospitals both inside and outside the State, Smt Pandit directed senior officers of the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) to keep oversight on the services and facilities available to the patients in the empanelled hospitals. She also directed the Nodal Officers to scrutinise on daily basis the claims raised against the treatment provided by the hospitals for their payment within the scheduled timeline.

A review showed that as of now 155 super speciality hospitals from 16 States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharastra, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand partnered with the State for the implementation of BSKY. Similarly, 610 hospitals from different districts of Odisha came under its fold.

Major empanelled hospitals in other States included the Christian Medical College, Vellore; Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bengaluru; Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata; Homi Bhabha (HB) Cancer Hospital, Vizag and Sangur; Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute ( BBCI), Guwahati; H.B. cancer hospital, Varanasi; MahananaPandit Madan MohamMalaviya cancer centre, Varanasi; Advanced centre for treatment, research and education in cancer, Mumbai; and Tata Memorial, Mumbai.

In Fortis group of hospitals, 24 centres operating at Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Vashi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Delhi, Punjab, and Kokalata, along with 07 super speciality heart hospitals in Narayana Hrudayalaya group at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Raipur, Kolkata, and Jamsedpur also accepted BSKY for implementation.

Other empanelled super specialty hospitals in Visakhapatnam included A.N. hospital, Queens NRI Hospital, SagarDurgaHospital, Vijetha Hospital, MB Muti-specialty Hospital, KIMS ICON Hospital, GJ Hospital and Trauma Centre, Giggles and OMNI Women and Children Hospital, GITAM institute of Medical science, OMNI hospital, Ayushman hospital, and Medicoverhospital.

In Raipur, Life Worth Super Specialty Hospital, SMC Heart Institute, Medishine Health Care, Kanha Children’s Hospital, Sanjeevani Cancer Hospital, OM Hospital, Shree Narayan Hospital, Sagarmulti-specialty Hospital, Vardaanhospital, JMJ Morning Star hospital, Mittal institute of medical science, Petals new-born and children hospital, Suyash institute of medical science, Agrawal hospital, Goodwill’s medical science, Shri Krishna hospital, Raipur institute of medical science, Sri Ananta Sai hospital, Balgopal children hospital, and Kalda burn & plastic surgery were brought under BSKY fold.

KD NupurHospital, and Nilakanhthahospital, in Surat; Great Eastern Medical School & Hospital, Medicoverhospital, and KIMS SAI SeshadriHopstl in Srikakulam; HCG EKO Cancer Centre, Kolkata; Velammala medical college Madurai; Medicover cancer hospital, Hyderabad; Shri Balaji Metro hospital, Chhatisgarh; Apex super specialty hospital, Raigarh; and, Venkataramahosptl at Dwarakanagar and Vizianagaram; Tirumala Medicoverhosptl, Vizianagaram was also brought under BSKY fold.

Available data showed, that 54 District Coordinators were engaged at district levels both inside and outside the State for visiting the empanelled hospitals regularly and keeping watch over the patient-centric services there. At the hospital level, 773 Swasthya Mitras were engaged to provide necessary assistance to the patients in matters of connecting to doctors, admission to the hospital, and processing of their documents for discharge after treatment. Around 140 qualified and experienced doctors were looking into the treatment provided to the patients on a daily basis and scrutinizing the claims raised by the private sector hospitals.

Additional Secretary and Joint Chief Executive Officer SHAS along with senior officers of the Society presented required data for the review.