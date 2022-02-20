BTS V bags his spot in the top 5 Korean soloists on Spotify

Seoul: BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, officially surpassed 6 million followers on Spotify. On February 17, he became the only Korean soloist in the top 5 from 8th without an official solo debut or mixtape in less than a week.

V achieved this new tag with three unpromoted OSTs under his profile. Hwarang, Itaewon Class, and Our Beloved Summer drama soundtracks! A tweet was shared saying, ‘6 MILLION FOR V’.

Taehyung is the most followed Korean act without an album release on Spotify as V’s official profile has accumulated more than 6M followers with his 3 songs for ‘Hwarang’, ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘Our Beloved Summer’ drama soundtracks.