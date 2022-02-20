62% Voter Turnout At End Of 3rd Phase Panchayat Polls In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 62 per cent till 1 PM in the third phase of Panchayat elections in Odisha today, informed State Election Commission.

Amid tight security and strict Covid-19 protocols, the polling began at 7 am and continued till 1 pm.

Around 56.53 lakh voters in 1382 panchayats in 63 blocks across 29 districts in Odisha were expected to cast their votes in the third phase.

The third phase Odisha panchayat elections is currently underway in 63 blocks of 29 districts for 171 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones and 1,382 Gram Panchayats (GPs) having 18,495 Wards in the State. Of the total 18,495 booths, 2,773 have been identified as sensitive.

The fourth phase and the fifth and the final phase of elections will be held on February 22 and 24, respectively. The counting of votes will be conducted from February 26 to 28.