EC stops actor Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths

Moga: The Election Commission has restrained Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga over complaints that he was influencing voters.

Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is the Congress party’s candidate from Moga.

Officials said Sonu Sood’s car was impounded on Sunday to stop him from going to booths. This comes after a complaint from a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar.

Sonu Sood however denied the allegations.

“I’m a local resident. I have not asked anyone to vote for any particular candidate or party. I was just visiting our (Congress) booths set up outside polling stations,” he said.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter to accuse other party candidates of trying to buy off votes.

“Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same,” he said, tagging Moga’s public relations office and police in the tweet.