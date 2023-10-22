Charlie Puth performs BTS Jungkook’s Seven; fans adore their friendship

Seoul: Charlie Puth was seen performing BTS Jungkook’s recent hit single song Seven during his concert in Seoul. The duo had previously collaborated on the single Left and Right and are known to share a great bond. Along with this, BTS’ Jimin and Stray Kids also warmly welcomed Charlie Puth as he arrived in South Korea for his concert.

During his second day in Seoul, the singer expressed his gratitude and admiration for the 3D singer by performing Jungkook’s solo debut song Seven. He sang both the explicit version with beats and a slower, piano-accompanied version. This unique presentation added a new dimension to the originally energetic pop-beat song, transforming it into a heartfelt ballad. The audience enthusiastically embraced this interpretation of the song, joining in with the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer’s performance. This shout-out by Charlie Puth to Jungkook and BTS shows the heartwarming bond the artists share.

When the Attention singer arrived in Korea he was greeted by not one but two popular musical artists. BTS’ Jimin on his arrival welcomed him by sending him a signed album. The Like Crazy singer graciously presented his solo album FACE as a gift to the American singer. The signed copy included a thoughtful message for the artist, reading, “Have fun in Korea.”

Charlie Puth also took a moment to express his gratitude to Jimin on his Instagram by sharing a story. The singer shared an image of the album he received, featuring the kind message “Thank you sweet Jimin.”

Along with this, Stray Kids also made sure that Charlie felt welcome in Seoul. They sent the singer a meal with a sweet note asking him to enjoy the meal. Charlie made sure to show his appreciation by posting a story on Instagram and saying thank you to the group.