BTS’ Suga Collaborates With Mitchell & Ness on NBA Collection

Seoul: Under his NBA ambassadorship, BTS‘ Suga has officially unveiled his upcoming collaboration for the league with Mitchell & Ness.

The K-Pop star was seen posing with the apparel collection on NBA’s Instagram, giving fans a teaser of what to expect. Mitchell & Ness has long been a licensed partner for fan gear for the NBA. Suga’s NBA ambassadorship was confirmed last April during the NBA Finals campaign. In his collection, Suga’s collection features an array of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts and hats, highlighting six NBA teams from the cities that he recently performed in on his solo tour. Amongst those teams are the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. The graphics showcase the teams’ emblems reworked into a new design, while also incorporating the star’s Agust D moniker onto the pieces. The design style follows that of the motifs seen on his new album D-Day.

In a statement about the collaboration Suga said, “I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own capsule collection. As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you.” The upcoming Suga x Mitchell & Ness x NBA capsule collection has does not yet have a release date but fans can sign up early online to be alerted when it drops.