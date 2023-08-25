BJP observes 6-hour bandh in Mayurbhanj’s Jashipur

Jashipur: The Jashipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a six-hour bandh starting at 6 am. The bandh call is given in protest against the pathetic condition of roads in Jahsipur town.

BJP workers were seen picketing at strategic locations. While traffic movement on the National Highway 49, which passes through Jashipur town, and other roads has come to a grinding halt, educational institutions, business establishments, markets and shops remained closed.

However, emergency services like ambulance have been kept out of the bandh purview.