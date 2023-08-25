New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released images of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander taken by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

In a post on X, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), — the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon – spotted Chanrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on Wednesday.

“I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander!” ISRO said.

ISRO released pictures of Vikram Lander which was spotted by Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC).