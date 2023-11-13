BTS’ Jungkook’s Golden breaks Billboard 200 chart history

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook is rewriting the record books with his debut album Golden. Since its premiere, the first week of the album proved to be a blockbuster hit, with all 11 tracks dominating global music charts. The lead single from Golden, Standing Next to You, recently made its debut at number one on the global YouTube charts in both the songs and music video categories.

The album Golden by Jungkook has now become the best-selling album by a solo Korean artist in the Billboard 200’s history in terms of sales week. He accomplished this feat after equalling the performance of his fellow bandmates—BTS’ V’s Layover, Jimin’s Face, and Suga’s D-Day—as the highest-charting albums by Korean soloists in the history of the Billboard 200.

On November 12, Golden’s Standing Next to You debuted at the number 1 spot on YouTube’s Top Songs Global Chart with 41 Million streams. At the same time, it also clinched the lead position in the music video category with around 28 Million views (at the time of writing). With this, Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to achieve #1 on the Top Songs Chart with his fourth song.

Jungkook is labeled as the Billboard singer, however, it looks like he will soon take the crown of being Spotify’s singer as well. 7 of his songs from the debut album including Standing Next to You, Seven, 3D, Yes or No, Too Much, Please Don’t Change and Hate You are trending in Global Spotify’s top 200 list. On the global Spotify Weekly charts, the album shattered the record for the largest debut week for an Asian soloist album.

Just a day earlier, Jungkook delivered an impromptu performance of his track Yes or No at Times Square. Since then, the song has been trending on TikTok, amassing over 60,000 video remixes.

First-day and first-week sales of Jungkook’s all-English debut album have surpassed any previous record set by a solo album. The album sold more than two million copies on the day of release. It also sold an incredible 2,438,483 copies in less than a week, making it the best-selling soloist album of all time.

The Euphoria crooner’s album has peaked at number one on the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart ninety-three times! On November 10, Jungkook’s multiple versions of Golden dominated the whole top 5 on US iTunes. The feat reinforces Jungkook’s status as the K-pop soloist with the greatest amount of number 1 hits in US iTunes history.