Students lock up school in Dhenkanal due to shortage of teachers

Dhenkanal: Students of an Upper Primary school under Kamakhyanagar block in Dhenkanal district have locked up the school due to shortage of teachers.

According to the information, there are 152 students studying in the Janata Upper Primary School of Kamakhyanagar, however, only two teachers have been imparting teaching to the students.

The school had four teachers earlier, but one of them was transferred to another block, while the other one works as CRCC. Hence, the students continued facing difficulties in getting proper education.

The students along with their parents have reported about this to the Block education Officer , but no steps have been taken yet.

So, the students launched a protest against the teachers and warned to continue this if their demands won’t be fulfilled.