BTS’ Jungkook Tops Oricon’s Digital Singles Chart, Debuts At No. 3 On Spotify’s Global Chart With “3D”

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook is dominating music charts all over the world with his latest single!

On September 29 at 1 p.m. KST, Jungkook released his new digital single “3D” featuring Jack Harlow, which immediately shot to the top of iTunes charts in over 100 regions across the globe.

The following day, Oricon officially announced that “3D” had debuted at No. 1 on its latest daily digital singles chart (dated September 29).

“3D” also made an impressive debut at No. 3 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, racking up an impressive 6,328,084 filtered streams on its first day alone.