Man murders mother, sets body ablaze in Kalahandi village

Phulbani: In a horrific incident, a man murdered his mother and set her body on fire inside their house at Badimunda Khajurisahi under Tikabali police station of Kandhamal district on Sunday.

According to sources, Samir Naik, son of late Philip Naik of Badhimunda Khajuri Sahi, was freed from G. Udayagiri Jail last Saturday. He was serving a jail term for the last 3 years and 2 months for attacking his neighbours.

Late at night, Samir allegedly killed her mother Manjula Naik and set her body ablaze with firewood inside the house.

After that, he started pelting stones at the neighbours’ houses and also vandalized a vehicle parked in front of the house.

This morning, the villagers caught him and informed Tikabali police station. Later, the police arrested the accused and started an investigation into the incident.