Boat gets stuck in Chilika, 60 stranded passengers rescued after hours

Krushnaprasad: Around 60 passengers got stranded for hours in the waters of Chilika lake at Satapada in Puri on Sunday.

At around 4 pm this afternoon, a passenger boat from Satapada with 60 passengers and more than 30 bikes on board left towards Janhikuda.

However, the boat got stuck in the middle of the lake after the motor developed technical glitches.

After the boat driver failed to revive the motor and boat remained stuck in the middle of the lake for an hour, the passengers were left terrified.

Soon after the boat driver managed to inform the Janhikuda Ghat Pentha about their situation and a boat was sent to rescue them.

After a hour of effort, the passengers were safely evacuated from the boat and were brought to the shore of Janhikuda.

Every day, hundreds of commuters make the perilous journey between Chilika to reach the head office at Puri and Krushnaprasad Block and such incidents have turned a regular affair.