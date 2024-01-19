Ahead Of Release Of ‘Fighter’, The Makers Drop The Fun BTS Video Of Chartbuster Song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’!

The trailer of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has arrived with a bang and left an indelible mark on the mind of the audience guaranteeing the film to be the perfect start of 2024. While the audience is excited to watch the film on the big screen, its songs have cemented its position at the top of everyone’s playlist. To elevate the ever-rising fervour, the makers are here with the BTS video of ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ song.

The makers are here to take the audience behind the scenes of the Ishq Jaisa Kuch song. Shot on the beautiful landscape on the beach side, the song is indeed filled with refreshing vibes. The BTS video shows the endeavours of the team who truly put their best into making this song a fabulous dance number. The chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone that we saw on the screen is something visible off the screen as well. The director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco-Caesar were also seen sharing their insights and experience of shooting the song.

<> </>

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ soars into theatres on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.