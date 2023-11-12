Diwali 2023: Why do we celebrate Deepavali? Significance about Festival of Lights

New Delhi: The auspicious Hindu festival of Diwali falls on November 12. Also known as Deepavali, the Festival Of Lights is marked with pomp across the country. It symbolises the spiritual ‘victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance’.

Diwali marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya with Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana. Hindus celebrate Diwali for various reasons. The festival celebrates the country’s cultural heritage and is observed all over the country. Even Indians outside the country mark the festival, making it a unifying celebration. It is also that time of the year when families come together. Diwali also marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. During this time, people worship Gods and Goddesses like Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, which helps them immerse themselves in traditions and awakens them spiritually.

Meanwhile, Deepavali is also an auspicious time for Hindus, bringing them luck and prosperity. Thus, it marks new beginnings for them – as they start new ventures, businesses and their financial year. It also boosts a sense of community as people decorate their homes with diyas, candles and colourful lights, eat delicious sweets, exchange gifts, follow rituals passed down by generations, perform Lakshmi Puja, and perform charity.

According to legends, Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya, returned home (Ayodhya) from vanvas (exile) after 14 years and defeated Ravana – the King of Lanka – on the auspicious occasion of Diwali – accompanied by Mata Sita and Lakshman. People of Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting the streets and every home of Ayodhya with rows of lamps and diyas. The tradition has continued to date and is celebrated as the Festival of Lights.

Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It marks the eradication of dark shadows, negativity and doubts from our lives. The festival promotes the message of illuminating our cores with clarity and positivity. On this day, people celebrate and worship for prosperity by praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, exchanging gifts with loved ones, and performing charity.

In some parts of India, especially in Bengal and Odisha, the festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kali, the dark goddess of strength and is celebrated with much fun and fervour. It is said that Goddess Kali took birth to save the earth and heaven from the hands of the cruel demons. But surprisingly, after killing the demons, Goddess Kali lost control over her wrath and started slaughtering everyone who came her way. Lord Shiva, therefore, had to intervene to stop her from the killing spree. This is the very moment when she steps on Lord Shiva with her red tongue out and ultimately stops her violent activity in horror and remorse.

Homes are illuminated with lights and firecrackers fill the skies as an expression of respect to the gods for the attainment of knowledge, health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. It is also believed that the sound of firecrackers indicates the joy of the people living on earth indicating the Gods of our plentiful state. However, given their environmental impact, people are finding better ways to express their joy.