BTS’ Jungkook Drops Debut Solo Album ‘GOLDEN’, Channels Inner Michael Jackson In Standing Next To You Music Video

Seoul: BTS fans got a treat today as Jungkook, one of the beloved members of the world-famous K-pop group, unveiled his debut solo album, ‘GOLDEN’. Jungkook also shared some exciting insights about the album, including his personal favourite track and his interactions with esteemed artists like Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran, who played a role in crafting the album’s songs.

let me set the stage. an action romance set in the 80s, jungkook is our star, this is our introduction to him—a scene with industrial affluence, tough men dancing in suits, limousines galore, a hint of our leading lady and every eye on our protagonist. pic.twitter.com/e4upaBZDTD — army film club (@0613frames) November 3, 2023

On November 2, Jungkook revealed that his standout favourite track from the album is ‘Hate You’, a song in which the global sensation Shawn Mendes had a hand in writing. Jungkook expressed a deep attachment to this particular track, mentioning that it resonates with him on a profound level. He believes it’s a versatile song that suits every season and is confident that it will find favour with music enthusiasts worldwide.

Intriguingly, the album also boasts the contribution of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the writing credits for track number 5, ‘Yes or No’. Additionally, Shawn Mendes, whose involvement in ‘Hate You’ Jungkook fondly revealed, adds to the star-studded list of contributors. While Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran have lent their talents to the album’s creation, Jungkook acknowledged that he didn’t have the opportunity to directly interact with them during the production process. Nevertheless, he was actively engaged with other producers, contributing to the album’s overall artistic vision.

The music video for Standing Next to You, the third single from BTS member Jungkook’s debut solo album Golden, is finally out on Friday, November 3. High on funky beats, the K-pop idol encapsulates the almost 4-minute-long with his exceptional dance prowess performing elaborate choreography. Standing Next to You articulates the feeling of love but it is far different from your usual romantic number. The soft and slow pace of the track is accentuated by rhythmic drums to set a tone that’s sure to move your body. Jungkook makes his entry in a ‘Limos only’ area looking dapper in formal-vest fit and what kick-starts later is his chase for a mysterious beauty.

He plays it slowly dancing in an illuminated tunnel with golden lights synonymous with the title of his album. Sometimes chasing the mysterious girl and sometimes grooving around her, Jungkook’s lyrics testify, “We’ll survive the test of time/ They can’t deny our love/ They can’t divide us.” After the tunnel sequence, the K-pop idol takes on a Michael Jackson-esque avatar in a stylish jacket embellished with metallic tassels.

He also emulates some of the late legend’s signature moves perfectly in sync with background dancers on a rough stage. Just before the second chorus, he models a majestic pair of black angel wings, the only dark-themed element in the otherwise golden-lit video. “Standing next to you/ Standing in the fire next to you/ You know it’s deeper than the train/ it’s deeper than the pain/ When it’s deep like DNA/ Something they can’t take away,” he packs in the catchy chorus.

The BTS maknae ends the music video with a thrilling on-stage dance segment as he finally stands next to his mysterious girl.