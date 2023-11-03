Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Amassed By Rural Works Asst. Engineer

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees during house searches at eight locations linked to Arjun Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Engineer, Rural Works Sub-Division, Salipur in Odisha’s Cuttack district, and his family members.

The Vigilance sleuths unearthed two buildings, including one triple-storeyed building at Bhubaneswar, worth about Rs 1 crore, 21 plots, deposits over Rs 88.26 lakh, cash to the tune of Rs 5.45 lakh, three four-wheelers, along other assets.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sahoo and his family members:

A triple-storeyed building with an area of approx 5000 sqft at plot No-45, Khandagiri Vihar, Bhubaneswar, worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

A single-storeyed building with an area of 1729 sqft at Sadanandapur, Derabis, Kendrapara.

21 plots, including one in the prime area of Bhubaneswar and the other plots in the Kendrapara district.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots is being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.