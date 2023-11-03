Two Detained for stabbing a class-IX student

Khurda: A class-IX student was stabbed to death by two unknown persons. Police has detained the suspects and is interrogating them in connection with the incident.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Subham Swaroop Paltasingh of Khrdha district. On the basis of CCTV footage, the police detained these two suspects and interrogating them.

It has been informed by the police that a special team has been formed and investigations are being conducted.

According to the sources, in the evening, Subham was studing alone in the ground floor. His mother was cooking and his father was taking tuitions on the first floor. At that time, they heard a scream and rushed to the downstairs and found Subham bleeding seriously.

The family rescued him in this critical condition and took him to Khurda Medical Centre. There, the doctor declared him dead. Shudham’s family said that he had no previous enmity with anyone in the village. However, the incident of stabbing Shubham, who was studying in the ideal school, has surprised everyone.