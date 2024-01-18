BTS’ Jimin Shares Military Training Updates, Talks About Jungkook In Handwritten Note

Seoul: Korean pop royalty BTS’ Jimin recently took to Weverse to share an update about his military training and how he is doing there alongside his bandmate Jungkook. Jimin’s handwritten letter comes a day before his recruit training graduation ceremony that takes place after five weeks of training. After the ceremony, Jimin and Jungkook will be assigned to serve in an army camp. Currently, all seven BTS members are serving in the South Korean army as per the country’s conscription laws that require all healthy men between the ages of 18 to 35 to serve in the military for at least 18 to 21 months.

The BTS fans (known as ARMY) were quick to translate Jimin’s letter that was written in Hangul (Korean writing system). As per one fan translation, the letter said:

“ARMYs have you been doing well healthily? tomorrow is the day I will complete my training . about a little over a month has passed. Sometimes it feels long but because Jungkook is beside me, I feel like it goes by fast too. it hasn’t been a long time but i already miss you all seriously so much. I’ve been saying hello while using the public phone to call the members. Jungkookie is also working hard with his military life. He’s doing extremely well with his military life that everyone else is like “as expected, Jungkookie hyung.” While being beside him, I feel like I can depend on him a lot and he has been giving me strength. I will be going to military base but I will adjust well and try to be well. our ARMYs, be careful to not catch a cold, don’t be sick, eat your meals well, and only think of good thoughts hehe. Anyway once I go to the base, I will write a letter too. I love you – Jimin.”

https://twitter.com/haruharu_w_bts/status/1747560376718475709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1747560376718475709%7Ctwgr%5Ec4ef56028890596e5ff8be384056cfa96700babe%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-951550498130120269.ampproject.net%2F2312191621000%2Fframe.html

Commenting on this letter a fan wrote, “Handwritten letter conveys a sense of thoughtfulness & care that cannot be replicated by a digital message. When you take the time to put pen to paper, it shows that you value the recipient and the relationship you share. oh jimin the angel that you are.”

BTS members routinely share letters with their fans. Earlier, RM aka Kim Namjoon penned a letter for fans on Weverse before his military enlistment. The group plans to reunite in 2025, after returning from their mandatory service. The oldest member of the group Jin was the first member to enlist on December 13, 2022. He was followed by J-Hope on April 18, 2023.

Suga was ruled out from combat duty due to his shoulder injury but began serving as a social service agent on September 22, 2023. RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook who enlisted a day later on December 12, 2023.