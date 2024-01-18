Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha
Top NewsBreakingState

Odisha govt declares half day on Jan 22 for Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha

By Yajati Keshari Rout
32

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government of Thursday declared half day till 2:30 pm on 22nd of January in view of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha.

“In view of the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on 22.01.2024 (Monday),” read a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Yajati Keshari Rout 675 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking