Odisha govt declares half day on Jan 22 for Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government of Thursday declared half day till 2:30 pm on 22nd of January in view of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha.

“In view of the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on 22.01.2024 (Monday),” read a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.