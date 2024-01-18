Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares video message on establishment of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar: When Lord Sriram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, the people of Ayodhya decorated the entire city with lamps. We too will celebrate the day as ‘Diwali festival’ on January 22nd on the day of Bhavya Ram temple soul establishment by lighting lamps everywhere. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the people of Odisha through a video message to make the day memorable and historic for Sri Ram.

The Union Minister said that after only 3 days, the long wait of 500 years will come to an end. Lord Ramlala’s soul will be enshrined in Ayodhya, the city of Ram, on January 22. This day will bring a great and holy retirement for the whole of India, billions of Hindus, Sanatnis and Rambhakti. I pay my obeisance to all the great men and individuals who have made efforts to establish the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.

Shri Ram is the symbol of good governance. Lord Shiram’s life is an eternal source of inspiration for us. His life story teaches us about sacrifice and commitment. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath becomes Durullabh Raghunath Besh. That great Lord Sri Ram is the great Lord Sri Jagannath. In the Tretaya Yuga, Mahaprabhu Sri Ramachandra returned to Ayodhya from 14 years of exile. And in this age, century after century, the soul of Ramlala is being established in Ayodhya. The country was delighted to welcome Lord Shriram to Ramnagari.

Citizens and devotees of Rambhakti from all over India, including Odisha, are participating in the ‘Ayodhya ‘Akshat Banatan Yatra’. The country has shown enthusiasm that it does not have abroad. The chanting of ‘Ramnam’ and Hanuman in the Fortysha text create a devotional and spiritual atmosphere throughout.

Pradhan said that while we have gathered to celebrate the arrival of Lord Shriram, at the same time the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi has called upon the people to keep all the temples and shrines clean till the next 22nd. By his call, we keep our surrounding temples and shrines clean and holy. Upload their photos and videos on your social media using the hashtag #SwachhTeerthCampaign. To inspire others to do this service.

To inspire others to do this service. Surrendering to Lord Sriram through sanctity. The Union Minister has called to celebrate the day as ‘Diwali Festival’ by lighting lamps everywhere on January 22.