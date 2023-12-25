Maoist Dump Unearthed In Malkangiri Forest

Malkangiri: The District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) have unearthed a major Maoist dump in the forested area near Kurmanur village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district.

Based on an intelligence input, the team busted the dump and seized huge quantity of arms, IEDs and other articles.

The cops have seized 15 IEDs , 30 gelantin sticks, five grenades, one SBML gun, three electric detonators fitted with codex wire, four iron magazine charger, Maoist uniform and several other articles from the dump.

The suspected activities of the Maoists in the area have seen sudden growth and they are now attempting to reactivate their dalams in different areas. Intelligence is being taken and surveillance is being mounted in such vulnerable areas.

As such, the recovery is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national design of Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that these explosives along with other articles belongs to the Maoists cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities and to show their presence again in this area. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations are going on in this area.