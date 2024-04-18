BSF Recovers Explosives, Arms from Maoist Dumps in Malkangiri Forest

Malkangiri: In a major breakthrough, two moist dumps with huge explosives are found on Thursday in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area by the joint operation of BSF troops of COB- Bodigetta, COB- MPV 21, Tactical Headquarters of 142 Batallion of BSF and Intelligence Team of Sector HQ BSF Malkangiri.

Upon reaching the targeted area, the operation team discovered 2 Maoist dumps side by side which were concealed within rock cavities nestled in the jungle. The team recovered 7 Single Barrel Muzzle Loader (SBML) guns, 2 sealed tiffin IEDs of 5kg each, 4 hand grenades, 2 solar panels, a half-filled LPG gas cylinder, 7 no of CDs, electric wire and other explosive-making materials.

The discovery site is about 1.8 km from Sana Tekguda – Bejangiwada village of Kurmanur Grampanchayat under Kalimela police station, Malkangiri. Earlier these areas were highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathisers, a Maoist ‘ammunition’ hideout to harm the Security Forces or Police operating in this area. Now the BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area.

The successful recovery of IEDs &IED-making materials during the combing operation is a huge morale boost for Security Forces to operate more actively in the region whereas it would certainly demoralise the Maoist sympathisers of the area.

In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations are going on in the area. BSF remains committed to its mission of restoring peace and stability in the region, and today’s success marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against insurgency in Odisha.