Man Brutally Stabbed To Death In Odisha’s Kendrapara; Accused Detained

Kendrapara: A man identified as Akshay Khatua (42) was brutally stabbed to death by a youth at Balarampur Hanuman Temple Mandap in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

The deceased man, Akshay Khatua, was an AC mechanic and a native of Sarang village under Kendrapada Sadar police station limits. He along with one, Balaram Maharana arrived at Balarampur Hanuman Temple Mandap in Talabaranga of Kendrapada town and were resting under the tree due to the scorching heat.

In the meanwhile, a youth identified as Aditya Behera, the younger son of Adikanda Behera of Balarampur village, approached with a knife. Balaram managed to dodge the knife attack and ran away.

Then the accused started stabbing Akshay multiple times in his chest following which the latter collapsed on the spot.

On hearing this, local people rescued Akshay and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital. However, the victim succumbed to the fatal stab injuries while undergoing treatment at the DHH.

On intimation, Kendrapada Town police reached the spot and took accused Aditya Behera to the police station for detention and further questioning. Police seized a bike, two kit bags, a water bottle and a knife from the spot.

Three months ago, the accused, Aditya, was detained in the police station for attacking a young man from Balarampur village, sources said.