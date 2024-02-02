Brace Yourself For One Of The Biggest Film Of The Year, ‘Chandu Champion’

One of the biggest films of the year ‘Chandu Champion’ presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan has wrapped up the final shoot! Kartik Aaryan’s shocking body transformation is a highlight to watch out for!

The film marks an exciting collaboration of three giants of the entertainment industry – Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It’s being reckoned as the most anticipated film of the year and now has finally completed its shoot.

Apart from this, the film will bring Kartik Aaryan into a never-before-seen avatar on the silver screen and his shocking body transformation guarantees to leave the audience amazed. It is a significant highlight to watch out for in the film.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.

