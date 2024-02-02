Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon To Have Big Holiday Release On 29th March 2024

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Networks will be announcing the new title and launching a new poster of their upcoming ‘The Crew’ soon! Stay Tuned!

Amidst the initial days of summer, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Networks will be treating us with a grand commercial entertainer on Good Friday. Starring a huge star cast of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, along with a special appearance of Kapil Sharma, being a cherry on the cake, ‘The Crew’ is all set for a grand announcement of its new title and launch of a new poster in few days.

Producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s next ‘The Crew’ has finally locked its new release date, 29th March 2024. However, the title has been kept as ‘The Crew’, the makers will be announcing a brand new title and launching a new poster in a few days. We would rather suggest to brace yourself for a journey into the world of aviation that is going to be a rollercoaster ride of comedy of errors and mishaps setting the right tone for your laughter muscles to get active. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the film will travel through the lives of three hustling women whose destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Sounds interesting!

While the makers had officially announced the commencement of shooting in March 2023, now, they have brought us a reason to eye on our calendars with an exciting announcement of its new release date, 29th March 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network’s ‘The Crew’ marks the third collaboration of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The new release date announcement is indeed yet another exciting development concerning the film that indeed raises the bar of exhilaration for the audience. With this the countdown has begun, meanwhile, we still await to hear the new title!

Reuniting the dynamic duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor once again, this massive and riveting tale is sure to set new standards for a big commercial entertainer. Moreover, bringing a celebrated extraordinary cast of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and a special appearance of Kapil Sharma, the film will set a new benchmark with its entertainment quotient.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. ‘The Crew’ is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.