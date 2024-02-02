Trailer Runs Over Bike In Bhadrak, One Dead, Three Injured

Bhadrak: One person was killed while three others sustained injuries after a trailer ran over a motorcycle on NH 16 at Bishnupur chhak in Bhadrak district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkishore Sahu (32), of Uttarbad village under Bhandari Pokhari block in Bhadrak.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while the driver of the trailer lost control of the vehicle and first hit a tanker. After hitting the tanker, it crashed into a car. After this, it ran over the bike. As a result, the bike rider Rajkishore died on the spot. And three others sustained injuries.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The incident has created a lot of tension among the locals. Angry people blocked the road and demanded adequate compensation.