Body Of Missing Man Recovered Near Dam In Gajapati

Gajapati: The body of a missing man was found near Harabhanga dam in Gajapati district on Thursday.

According to reports, the man hailed from Jadingi village in the district went missing on December 19. Following this, his family members had lodged a complaint in the Adaba police station.

Based on the complaint, the police had started investigation to find the missing man. Today, his body was recovered by police near the dam. his family alleged that he had been murdered by someone and thrown near the dam.

The police have seized the body for post-mortem and initiated a probe into the matter. The exact cause for death will be known after the post-mortem and investigation, police said.