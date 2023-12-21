Woman saree caught fire
Keonjhar: Woman Critical After Saree Catches Fire While Cooking

By Itishree Sethy
Keonjhar: A woman received critical burn injuries today while she was cooking in her house in Tikarpada village under Thakurmunda police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the woman was cooking food in her kitchen. Soon, her saree caught fire accidentally. As a result, she received severe burn injuries following the mishap.

She was admitted to the hospital immediately. Her condition is said to be critical.

