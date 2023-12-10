Body of man found near canal in Ganjam, murder suspected

Ganjam: The dead body of a man was recovered near a canal in Pratappur village under Badagada police station in Ganjam district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Nilu Bisoi (35).

As per sources, Nilu left home last evening but did not return. Today, his body was spotted near the canal. Also, a cut mark was seen on his neck. It is suspected that Nilu has been murdered.

On being informed, the police reached the spot with the scientific team for investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, sources said.