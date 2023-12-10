Doctors Extract Over 60 Live Worms From Woman’s Eyes In China

Beijing: Over 60 live worms have been extracted from the eyes of a woman during a ghastly medical operation in Beijing, China.

According to reports, the woman has been suffering from itchy eyes for a long time. She was constantly rubbing her eyes and saw parasitic worms fall from her eyes.

Later, she was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors discovered about 40 live worms in her right eye and more than 10 worms in her left eye. More than 60 live worms were removed from her eyes.

Doctors believed she was infected by roundworms, of the Filarioidea type. The infection is typically transmitted through fly bites.

Doctor Guan, who carried out the procedure, said the huge number of parasites made the patient a rare case.