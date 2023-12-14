BMC Imposes Rs 50K Fine On Fitness Centre For Defacing City Walls With Posters

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Avi’s Fitness Centre at Bapuji Nagar for defacing city walls, monuments and telephone booths by affixing massive posters.

Terming the advertisements illegal, the BMC has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on the fitness centre and an individual and also lodged FIRs against both.

“Team BMC imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000(each) & lodged FIR on ” Avi’s Fitness” & on a person for pasting “office space for rent ” posters on city walls,” the BMC posted on ‘X’.

Intensive public awareness is continuing to get community support for the city’s development. However, a few violators are knowingly disturbing by pasting posters and all. All these acts create traffic issues and hamper the beauty of the area, the BMC said.