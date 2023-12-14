Jungle Owlet: The Wise Little King of Forest Kingdom!

The Jungle Owlet is found throughout most of the Indian Subcontinent. It can be found in the following countries: India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. It likes to spend its time in deciduous jungles, foothills, areas of scrub and bamboo, and can sometimes even be found near agricultural fields.

The Jungle Owlet is a captivating small raptor with a rounded head and no ear tufts. Its striking features include bright yellow eyes, legs adorned with feathers down to the toes, and a beautiful blend of brown, rufous, white, and cream plumage. When in flight, a conspicuous reddish patch becomes apparent on its underwing. While its facial disk may not be as prominent as in other owl species, it is delicately barred with beige and brown.

Now, you might be curious about what a facial disc is. A bird’s facial disc consists of numerous feathers encircling its head, aiding in directing sound to its ears. To grasp how this functions, imagine cupping your hands behind your ears—sounds become louder and clearer. Owls can elevate these feathers slightly during hunting, enabling them to detect the subtle sounds of a mouse in the grass, the fluttering of feathers in the night, or the slithering of a snake on a tree branch. These auditory cues reveal the whereabouts of prey, allowing these owls to skillfully swoop in for a successful catch.

This was photographed at Kerala, India.