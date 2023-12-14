Ashwini Vaishnaw to Confer 68th National Railways Awards at Bharat Mandapam Dec 15

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will be conferring Award/ Shields to best performing Railway personnel for promoting best practices among Railway employees on 15th December, 2023 at the 68th Railway Week Central Function – Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shields will also be presented to Zonal Railways/ PSU’s for best performance in particular field.

The Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways & Textile, Smt. Darshana Jardosh will be the guest of honor; Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways and heads of Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways shall also be present on the occasion.

Altogether, 100 Railway Employees from various Zonal Railways, Production Units & Railway PSUs all over the country will be awarded for their outstanding services along with 21 Shields. Every year, Railway Week is celebrated from 10th to 16th April to commemorate the running of the first train in India on 16.04.1853. During Railway Week, functions are organised all over Indian Railways.

East Coast Railway will receive two prestigious Awards, i.e., Efficiency Shields in the field of Commercial and Security segment. Apart from this, ECoR will also receive one individual award. Randhi Manoj Babu, Divisional Operations Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division nominated to receive “Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar” for his dedication to the service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stake holders for transportation of new commodities.