Odisha Elections 2024 Phase-II Polling: 60.54% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Bhubaneswar: The second phase elections is in full force in Odisha. By 5pm voter turnout recorded in the state at 60.54%, with highest in Sonepur assembly constituency at 71.35% and lowest voter turnout recorded in Surada assembly constituency at 47.80%.

A voter turnout of 35.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday, officials said. By 3 pm it raised to 48.95%

As per the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling process began on time and it will continue throughout the day until the evening.

Today, voters will seal the fate of candidates for five Lok Sabha constituencies- Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Sundargarh. As many as 265 candidates are contesting in 35 Assembly constituencies in phase 2 of Odisha Elections 2024.

