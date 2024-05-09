Former Judges, Journalist Invite PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi for Public Debate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been called for an open debate in the context of the general elections in the country.

Retired judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Madan B. Lokur, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Ajit R. Shah and senior journalist N. Ram have a written invitation to both.

They pointed out that the country’s general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have reached to their middle phase. Both BJP and Congress are making many promises during their campaigns. There are also many questions among the people. The Congress president has been seen raising questions about the PM’s speech.

In the letter, they stated that the election campaign and manifesto had been announced by both parties. However, the common people are only hearing objections and complaints from both sides. Therefore, an open debate is necessary to answer people’s questions. Both leaders can clarify many things and answer questions from the people, as stated in the letter.

Justice B. Lokur, Justice Shah, and N. Ram have appealed in their letter, stating that such a discussion is essential for a healthy democracy. The letter also states that both parties can agree on where and for how long the debate should be held.