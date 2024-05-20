Malkangiri: Former SCO’s Assets Worth Over Rs1 Cr Confiscated

Bhubaneswar: A Special Court today ordered to confiscate property worth Rs 1.07 crore of Dasarathi Tripathy, Ex-Soil Conservation Officer(SCO) in Malkangiri district following a plea by the Odisha Vigilance.

The Learned Authorised Officer, Special Court, Bhubaneswar ordered the confiscation of assets worth Rs.1, 07, 66, 430 of Dasarathi Tripathy who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case, and convicted by the Court.

Tripathy was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets and convicted by Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar on 24.7.2019. Further reports are awaited.