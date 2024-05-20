Shah Rukh Khan, family vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections. His family: wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam joined him too.

Shah Rukh arrived to the polling station in a black T-shirt and pants. Suhana wore a blue suit and Gauri wore a white top and blue jeans. They quickly made their way inside the polling booth, not stopping to pose for media like last time. In 2019, Shah Rukh and Gauri brought AbRam along to see how people vote.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah Rukh made an appeal to his fans to make sure to vote this year. In an X post, Shah Rukh appealed to fans and followers to carry out their duty as Indians.

“As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote,” he wrote on Saturday.