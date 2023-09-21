BJD expels two MLAs including Soumya Ranjan Patnaik for ‘anti-people activities’

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the political scenario of Odisha, two MLAs have been expelled from BJD following anti-people activities on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The detailed press release relating to the expulsion of the MLAs, read as below:

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, MLA Khandapada was expelled due to anti-people activity. It is said that “following an FIR by an ex-employee of Sambad Newspaper a case under sections 506/467/468/471/420/120-B IPC has been registered against him and others by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Odisha.”

“Further many ex-employees of Sambad newspaper have made similar allegations with EOW Odisha. It is a serious case of organized bank fraud involving loan worth crores of Rupees taken in the name of more than 300 employees Sambad by using fraudulent means and forged documents.”

In the case of Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, MLA Remuna is is said that, “when he was Managing Partner of M/s Nigamananda Associates, Balasore, in connivance with others misappropriated government subsidy, meant for farmers, of more than Rs.3 crores during the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20.”

“This matter is being inquired into by the State Vigilance on the orders of the Honorable Lokayukta,” further read the press release.