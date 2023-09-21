Elon Musk’s Neuralink Gets Approval To Start Human Trials Of Brain Chips

New York: Elon Musk’s venture Neuralink, focused on brain-chip technology, announced on Tuesday that an independent review board has granted approval to initiate the initial human trial of its brain implant designed for individuals grappling with paralysis. The trial aims to assess the viability of the brain implant for those with paralysis resulting from cervical spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, though specific participant numbers were not disclosed. The trial is anticipated to span approximately six years.

As per a report by Reuters, during the trial, a robotic system will be employed to precisely position a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant within the brain region governing movement intention. Neuralink’s primary objective is to empower individuals to manipulate a computer cursor or keyboard solely through their thoughts.

Initial plans by Neuralink to implant their device in ten patients were revised after safety concerns were raised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Negotiations resulted in an undisclosed, reduced patient count for the trial.

Elon Musk envisions Neuralink as a revolutionary avenue, facilitating swift surgical integration of their chip devices to address diverse conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

In May, Neuralink disclosed FDA clearance for its inaugural human clinical trial, a move scrutinised amidst ongoing federal examinations regarding their animal testing practices.

Even if the BCI device proves safe for human use, experts project that obtaining commercial use clearance could potentially extend beyond a decade for the ambitious startup.

Meanwhile, Musk in a livestreamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday shed light on his strategic vision for X (formerly Twitter). Among the key points discussed was the consideration of a modest monthly fee for using X, aimed at countering the proliferation of automated bot accounts. While specific pricing details for the new subscription plan were not disclosed during the discussion, Musk refrained from elaborating on the complete feature set included in the entry-level payment tier.