BIS Issues ‘Standardized Development And Building Regulations’ For Safety, Uniformity

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday issued Standardised Development and Building Regulations, 2023 to set forth a comprehensive framework aimed at ensuring safety, accessibility, and sustainability in construction.

Aligned with the National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC 2016) and drawing inspiration from global best practices, these regulations set forth a comprehensive framework aimed at ensuring safety, accessibility, and sustainability in construction.

The document emerges as a beacon of uniformity, designed to streamline the structuring and detailing of the development and building regulations of the States/UTs, as well as to streamline the building regulatory system across the nation while accommodating the specific needs of individual states, unions territories (UTs), and local bodies.

Moreover, the forward-looking nature of this document is evident in its incorporation of new-age ideas and concepts. Addressing elements such as EV Charging Stations, Wind Electricity Generators, Transferable Development Rights, Transit Oriented Development, High-Security Areas, and Retirement Homes, the regulations embrace innovation.